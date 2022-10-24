The Parks Trust has organised a host of activities to keep children entertained this half term – including a free Halloween trail at Willen Lake.

The self-guided trail is open all week until October 30 and families simply need to visit the Watersports Centre reception between 11am and 3pm to collect their answer sheet before they set off.

People need to keep an eye out for 10 boards, shaped as spiders, bats, witches' hats, pumpkins and ghosts, each with a question for to answer.

The Halloween trail is free at Willen Lake

They can then return to reception to collect a prize.

"Look out for our thrill-harious jokes along the way, and if you know a better one then comment it on our socials!” said a Parks Trust spokesman.

Other free fun is on offer from the Trust at Howe Park Wood, where open days will be held between on October 25 and 26. There is a special education centre and artefacts such as nests, skulls and feathers will be on display.

There will also be nature-themed challenges and self-guided trails.

People can drop in to the Howe Park Wood education centre any time between 9.30am and 12.30pm on those days. Free to visit, it is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

Another free event is on October 27, when there will be a special Archaeology Open Afternoon at Great Linford Manor Park. One of MK’s most historic open spaces, dating back to the Jurassic age, the park has recently been the subject of a major restoration programme.