Free Halloween parties for children to be held at Milton Keynes shopping centre during half term

Fang-tastic fun is on offer at Midsummer Place shopping centre this half term with a series of free Halloween parties for children.

All little monsters, witches, and superheroes are invited to take part in the spooky 45 minute sessions, where there will be dancing and games such as "Pin The Wart On The Witch" and the "Frankenstein Dance Challenge" with a range of prizes to be won.

The Boo-tiful Monster Mash sessions will take place on On October 23, 25 and 27 at 11am and 2pm each day. Each party will last for 45 minutes.

they are costume parties, so youngsters are invited to come as the most terrifyingly cute and adorably horrible thing they can create.

Midsummer Place has also conjured up a "Cackle Contest" where laughter meets witchery, as well as a "Scariest Face Contest" that will have people trembling with delight, they say.

To ensure everything goes with a bang and a bump, it’s essential for all parents or guardians to be present at all times. Each event is tailored for ages three and above.

Places are free, although you can secure your child’s place by booking here. There will be a limited number of spaces available for walk-ins on the day.

Kirsty McGiff from Midsummer Place, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer an exciting event like this. Our goal is to create a magical and mysteriously fun experience where children can have a dance and laugh.