Free health checks on offer at Well Woman healthy lifestyle event in Milton Keynes

Free health checks are on offer at a special Well Woman healthy lifestyle event in Milton Keynes next Saturday, (27/11).

The event, at Netherfield Community Centre, is open to anyone within the community who wants a health check around the following subjects:

> Physical Check Ups

> BMI Advice

> Blood Pressure Analysis

> Vaccination Advice

> Diabetes Check

> Symptoms Screening

> Listening Services

> General Health Talks

Clinical practitioners and a mental health nurse will be on hand to carry out the checks and to offer advice Free refreshments including soup, hot beverages, and snacks will also be available on the day.

A Well Woman Network is an organisation run by women for women from various background and professions working together to promote positive emotional health and wellbeing.

The Network was founded by Mrs Christy Amalu who is passionate about reaching out to both local and international communities, touching lives and making a difference with initiatives such as the Stepping out in Style Project, healthy lifestyle scheme and Soup Kitchen which are annual events designed to reach out to families in need, providing school shoes and bags to children on a global scale.