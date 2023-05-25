Free heating systems and home insulation offered to help struggling families in Milton Keynes slash their energy bills

Struggling households throughout Milton Keynes are to be offered free home insultation to cut their energy bills.

Milton Keynes City Council has been successful in securing more than £1 million pounds of funding to provide green property upgrades to anyone eligible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Home Upgrade Grant will fund energy efficiency upgrades and clean heating systems for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme will provide free insulation and even new heating systems for struggling families in Milton Keynes

Eligible households must have either be situated in a pre-qualified postcode area or have either a gross household income of no more than £31,000.

Alternatively they should have what’s called an ‘equivalised income’, which factors in the number of people in a household, of £20,000 after rent or mortgage costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The home must also be heated by alternative methods, including electricity, oil, liquid propane gas, and solid fuels.

Householders will be guided through the application, helping them understand the scheme and its eligibility criteria, says the council.

If eligible, an installer will identify which improvements for the home will provide the greatest benefits and arrange necessary surveys and installations. Further details will be made available in the coming months when the scheme opens.

A council spokesman said: “This is just one of many schemes MK City Council has rolled out to support residents struggling with energy costs. As part of a package of assistance set out in its since its £3.3m Winter Plan last year, the council is also a funding free ‘Warmth and Wellbeing Helpline’ offering advice to residents on how to get support with soaring energy costs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local people can call freephone 0800 107 0044 to get expert advice from National Energy Foundation’s Better Housing Better Health team, who will assess their situation and suggest help including how to get better energy deals, and how to apply for grants to make a home better insulated and more energy efficient.

The Foundation estimates that some residents could save as much as £115 a year by implementing its advice.