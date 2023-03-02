Free learning resources launched for secondary school students in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust has created a new series of free learning resources for secondary school students in Milton Keynes.

The resources will provide a range of information and ideas to inspire lessons and homework to support the new natural history GCSE syllabus.

Combining important information with fun ways to learn, some of the resources were co-authored by teachers from Shenley Brook End School, and cover topics like tree identification, balancing lakes, map reading, pollinators and even forest bathing – the popular mindfulness activity.

rom left, Nigel Cross, Laura Beechey and Carla Knapper

One of the charity’s key objectives, alongside caring for the city’s greenspaces, is to deliver environmental education to the community. This work involves running sessions for school children in the parks, delivering assemblies and producing materials for teachers to use when creating lessons.

In 2022, the Outdoor Learning team supported thousands of local young people from schools to build a deeper understanding of the local environment and how to protect it.

Outdoor Learning Leader, Laura Beechey, said: “Our new resources will provide local teachers and home learners with up-to-date insight and inspiration to support a wide range of lessons such as geography, art and science. We’ve included templates, lesson plans and ideas for getting outdoors in the city’s parks to enrich pupils’ experiences.

“I am grateful to Carla Knapper and Nigel Cross from Shenley Brook End School for their support in producing some of our new resources. Their understanding of the current curriculum demands has helped us to produce resources that really meet the needs of teaching staff today.”