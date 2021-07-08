FREE mental health webinars launched for people in Milton Keynes

A series of free webinars to help with mental health problems are now available to people living in Milton Keynes

They are open to anyone who has been struggling with motivation, stress or just everyday life during the pandemic.

As well as giving advice on ways to cope with stress and anxiety and boost general wellbeing, the webinars include topics such as men's mental health and support for women during pregnancy.

The webinars are open to anyone suffering mental health problems

You can access the webinars online here.

They have been organised by the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, whose mental health lead Dr Roshan Jayalath said: “As a GP, I know that people have been struggling throughout this pandemic and that mental health is as important as ever right now. It is extremely important that people get the help and support that they need as quickly as possible.

“This is why our local mental health teams have created this resource of webinars to ensure that people can access mental health support as easily as possible from their phone or computer at home.

“However please remember, if you feel like you are struggling with your mental health, it is very important that you talk to someone. You can call NHS 111, or speak to a trained medical professional who can advise on where you can get the right medical help.”