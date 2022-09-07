Free music lessons on offer at special 'Learn to Play' event in Milton Keynes

Yamaha Music Point, based at Walton High School, is offering taster sessions for people interested in playing the piano, keyboard or drums.

Vocalists are also welcome to the event, which is part of the Music for All Learn to Play ’22 programme.

The aim is to all people of all ages and abilities to have a musical experience that could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment or even a new career.

Free music lessons are offered

The taster sessions at Yamaha Music Point will be held on October 8 between 10.15am and 2pm.

The music school’s spokesman Paul Daggett said: “The past two years have shown how important music is to all our lives and how it can bring people together even in the most difficult of circumstances. We aim to help as many people as possible understand the unique joys and benefits of learning an instrument (or taking part in a choir)."

He added: “ Anyone interested in learning to play piano, keyboard, drums or vocal, or are looking to pick it up again, should come and join us for this celebration of music making.”

ools Holland is Patron of Music for All. He said: “Making music is very important to me. It’s my work, my pleasure, my friend, companion and therapist. The charity Music for All believes passionately in the unique power of music to change lives and that’s why it runs Learn to Play.”