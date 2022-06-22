Free 'opportunities' event launched to help all Milton Keynes young people who are not in work, training or education

To be held next Wednesday, June 29, the event will bring togethe organisations from across the city to offer work experience, traineeships and apprenticeships as well as education and job opportunities.

Created by MK Council, the Young People’s Opportunities Fair will be hosted at Mercure Milton Keynes Hotel in Two Mile Ash.

Representatives from a wide range of companies, charities and organisations including Royal Mail, HITZ Northampton, Acorn Early Years and the council itself will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Cllr Zoe Nolan and Mac Heath, director of Children’s Services at Milton Keynes Council, outside the venue for MK’s next Opportunities Fair

There will also be Information, Advice and Guidance workers to speak with young people, and anyone looking for additional support will be able to book a personal appointment after the event.

Sessions will run 10am - 12pm and 1pm - 3pm. The event is free to attend, and no booking is required. Free parking is also available onsite at the hotel.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “Across Milton Keynes, we have a fantastic network of businesses and organisations who can help young people to take their first steps. We’ve built on the success of our last event and brought together an even wider range of local partners. Whether you’re looking for work experience, guidance on how to find your ideal job or just want to know what is available, this free event is for you.”“All young people aged 16-25 and their families and carers are invited. No appointment is needed and you can drop in at a time that suits you.”

Anybody wishing to learn more about this event or access careers information, advice and guidance can contact [email protected] or call 01908 254410.

Any organisations wanting to get involved in future events should email [email protected]

Nationally, the unemployment rate for people aged between 16 and 24 was 10.8% between February and April 2022, according to government figures.

This was down from 11.2% in the previous quarter and down from 13.5% a year before.