FREE outdoor film festival comes to the heart of Milton Keynes

The Vagabond Film Festival is back this month to take over 12th Street in Central Milton Keynes.

The festival takes place over two evenings, Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31, and the films to be shown are Black Panther and Rocketman.

There will also be a short film programme, which will include the new short comedy film 'Roundabouts' from the Milton Keynes Film Network.

More than 100 chairs will be provided

Tickets are free and can be booked here. More than 100 seats will be provided on a first come first served basis, but people are free to bring your their cushions and blankets. Food and drink will be available throughout the evening.

Vagabond is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to welcome guests and help make the festival run smoothly and welcome guests. Click here if you can help.