Free Palestine march to be held in Milton Keynes with silent vigil at The Point

Paula Chammings, spokesperson for the Milton Keynes Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: "We are marching for the 22,000 civilians, many of whom were children, killed or missing under rubble in Gaza and the West Bank, since October 7.“Alongside millions of others across the UK, we are calling for a permanent ceasefire as the first step to prevent any more loss of life. The uncertainty of this temporary truce still looms over all Palestinians, and the violence against them has continued, especially in the West Bank, where Israeli armed forces have launched deadly attacks on Palestinian communities. The only way to prevent the killing of more people in Gaza is a permanent ceasefire, and for the root cause of this crisis to be addressed.“We are raising awareness that Gaza has been under siege since 2007 and was already in a dire situation before Israel's latest assault which has killed thousands and injured and displaced many more.“We are calling for an end to British complicity in Israel’s violence through an end to the UK-Israel arms trade.She added: “We also wish to send a message to MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt that we are appalled that they voted against calling for a ceasefire in Gaza with a significant number of constituents having written repeatedly and requested meetings to discuss Israel's war on Gaza. We have not received replies to our letters.“Our movement is growing. People who have never protested before are coming out in their thousands to show their support for Palestinians. “We will keep raising our voices for freedom."