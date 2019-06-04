Free pampering and fun for carers all over Milton Keynes next week

Carers in the community are being encouraged to come together next week to help get connected and celebrate the vital contributions they make in Milton Keynes.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is holding several events during national Carers Week for carers, family and friends to come along and get connected.

Carers Week

There are currently more than 23,737 unpaid carers registered with their local GP Practice in the Milton Keynes area and more than 6.5 million people in the UK are currently caring unpaid for a family member or friend who is older, disabled or seriously ill. Yet many people don’t identify themselves as carers - they simply see themselves as spouses, parents, sons, daughters or friends.

This means that many carers across the UK are not connected to vital information and support that can help them with caring. Carers Week 2019 runs between 10 – 16 June and is calling on individuals, services and organisations to do their part in Getting Carers Connected – helping them get the practical, financial and emotional support they need to care for a loved one.

The first event is on Monday June 10 and is a Nutrition workshop facilitated by Stressless Living. It will run between 10am and 12 noon.

On Tuesday June 11 there will be a flower arranging workshop between 10am and 12 noon, followed by a Dementia support group with information session from 1pm to 2.30pm. Call 01908 231703 to book a place at anty of these events

Wednesday June 12 will see Writing Group taster session called ‘Free your mind and the rest will follow’ . Designed for all levels and abilities, this starts at 10.30am.

The week will finish with a pamper event on Friday with reflexology sessions and manicures between 10am and 2pm

Call 01908 231703 to book places at any of these events

CCG chair Dr Nicola Smith said: “Caring can be a hugely rewarding experience, enriching relationships and bringing satisfaction and well-being. However, caring for others often comes at a cost to carers’ own health and well-being as they put their own health needs on hold. Carers are extremely valuable in looking after their loved ones and we need to ensure that they stay fit and healthy.

“It’s important to remember that the best way to support the person that you’re caring for is to stay fit and healthy. Your GP can give you expert advice on how you can stay well and help to connect you to other useful carer support services and sources of information.”

For more information on support available in the Milton Keynes area visit Carers MK or Young Carers MK