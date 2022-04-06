Free ping pong returns to Milton Keynes shopping centre

Located opposite Victoria’s Secret, the free-to-use table tennis tables will be in place for several weeks and available for anyone to play.

There are two tables in the ‘Parlour’ lots of bats and plenty of balls.

“It’s great to see table tennis return to Midsummer Place,” says Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager.

The Ping Pong Parlour in Midsummer Place MK

“The beauty of Ping Pong is that anyone can play it whether you’re with friends, family, or even fellow table tennis enthusiasts. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy themselves, but please leave the bats for others to use.”

The doors to the Ping Pong Parlour will be kept open to circulate air and will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitiser will be in place at the entrance for all to use.