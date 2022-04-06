Free ping pong returns to Milton Keynes shopping centre
The popular Ping Pong Parlour has opened again in time for the Easter holidays at Midsummer Place shopping centre.
Located opposite Victoria’s Secret, the free-to-use table tennis tables will be in place for several weeks and available for anyone to play.
There are two tables in the ‘Parlour’ lots of bats and plenty of balls.
“It’s great to see table tennis return to Midsummer Place,” says Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager.
“The beauty of Ping Pong is that anyone can play it whether you’re with friends, family, or even fellow table tennis enthusiasts. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy themselves, but please leave the bats for others to use.”
The doors to the Ping Pong Parlour will be kept open to circulate air and will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitiser will be in place at the entrance for all to use.
Opening times are: Sunday: 11am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday: 9.30am to 6pm, Friday: 9.30am to 8pm and Saturday: 9.30am to 7pm.