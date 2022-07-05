Free pint at Milton Keynes pubs for people with surnames of England Euro stars including Ward, White and Williamson

All they have to do is walk into one of the many Greene King pubs in the city during a live Euros group game and show their ID at the bar.

They will be offered a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative.

Every England Women’s group stage match will be shown live across a number of Greene King managed sports pubs,

But research shows Brits are nearly three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts, and Greene King has launched the move to show their support for the Lionesses and champion the individual profiles of the stars in the current squad,

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim the free drink.

Data shows that Manchester City and England fullback, Lucy Bronze, is the most well-known Lioness, but is known by less than a quarter (23%) of UK residents. This is a stark contrast to Harry Maguire, the most well-known male England star, with almost double (45%) of respondents recognising his name.

The free drink offer is the latest in Greene King’s ongoing Festival of Sport activity, celebrating the packed schedule of sports taking place throughout summer 2022.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”