Free school meal vouchers offered to children in Milton Keynes over half-term

Milton Keynes Council has secured funding to issue supermarket e-vouchers to children eligible for free school meals over half-term.

The scheme has been introduced as part of the council's MK COVID Holiday Help Scheme,

Labour Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “The Progressive Alliance is committed to tackling child poverty and supporting our children and young people, and these vouchers will help us to do exactly that.”

The free school meal vouchers are available over October half-term

“We’re facing a Universal Credit cut and rising food and energy prices; many families will be struggling, and these vouchers provide a safety net for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

The vouchers are £15 per eligible child, and are issued through schools.

The council had previously secured funding for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays, alongside its Summer of Play sessions that provided 28,000 healthy meals for children and young people.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Child Poverty, said: “These vouchers will be a lifeline for so many families this half-term. Circumstances are difficult at the moment, and to know these vouchers are there will be relief for so many struggling families.”