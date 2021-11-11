Free skips should be provided in fly-tipping hotspots in Milton Keynes, say Tory councillors

MK Council has been urged to fund 'community tips' in the form of free skips to reduce fly-tipping.

Local Conservatives have called on the council to provide the cash as part of of waste amnesty schemes designed to target fly-tipping hotspots.

Soon MK Council will begin pulling together projects ahead of the annual budget in February and the Conservatives want funding for community skips to play a part.

Cllr Alex Walker at the Stantonbury community skip

In July, Stantonbury Parish Council launched their first waste amnesty scheme in Bradville, with the parish council providing skips for residents to dispose of their bulky waste.

This received a positive response from residents and now ward councillors Alex Walker and Chantelle de Villiers put forward £800 of their ward budgets to Stantonbury Parish Council for them to deliver a second scheme following the success of the first.

Cllr Walker, who is leader of the MK Conservative group, said: “I’m pleased that we can make a difference locally in our fight against fly-tipping in Milton Keynes.

"The first project was a huge success and I’m proud that alongside Cllr Chantelle de Villiers, we can provide our own funding to deliver a second scheme. "