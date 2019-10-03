Free swap shop for children to trade Disney Heroes cards in Central Milton Keynes

A special swap shop for trading the popular Disney Heroes collectors' cards will be held in Central Milton Keynes over the weekend (October 5 and 6).

Children all over MK have spent the summer collecting the cards, which were produced by Sainbury's in collaboration with Disney.

However, from Wednesday this week they were no longer available, leaving many youngster with half-empty albums.

Now they are invited to a free card trading event at the Sainsbury's store in Central MK on Saturday or Sunday between 7am and 7pm to get swapping with other collectors.

Based around the theme of ‘unlock the power in you’, the album and cards are packed full of facts, games and challenges ranging from Eating Well, Getting Active and Being Smart to Expressing Yourself, Doing Good and Teaming Up.

Each challenge is associated with a different Disney Hero - from Marvel’s Incredible Hulk helping children to eat well and Pixar’s The Incredibles showing how you can get active.