Free tickets on offer for special Christmas film at Cineworld in Milton Keynes

Free tickets are on offer at Cineworld in MK for anyone who wants to see a film called 'Why the Nativity?’.

The family film premieres on December 3 in more than 100 Cineworld cinemas across the UK and 25,000 free tickets are being provided by makers, Turning Point Ministries.

They describe the movie as compelling, historical presentation with stunning visual dramatics that follows the unforgettable journey of the first Christmas story.

The film includes stunning scenery

The film transports the audience back in time to experience the sights and sounds of the first Christmas. Filmed in a documentary style, it is narrated by Dr. David Jeremiah of Turning Point Ministries.

A spokesman said: “Audiences will enjoy a front-row seat to the Nativity story as they witness the Old Testament prophets foretelling the birth of Jesus, Gabriel appearing to Mary, Joseph and Mary traveling to Bethlehem, angels appearing to shepherds, the star guiding the Wise Men from the East, and baby Jesus lying in a manger in a humble stable in Bethlehem.”He added: “The film has been created to bring the true story of the nativity to life - particularly for the growing number of people across the UK who have little or no understanding of why Christmas is celebrated at all.

"And Turning Point Ministries are committed to making the screening free to those who want to attend.”

The film opens with background information on Mary and Joseph and their betrothal, then depicts the angel Gabriel visiting the Virgin Mary and telling her about the baby she will be carrying.

