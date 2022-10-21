Free vaxi cab journeys offered to help drive up vaccination rates in Milton Keynes

A free Vaxi Cab service has been extended to encourage people without transport to get Covid vaccinated.

The taxi service is a transport initiative that is free to anyone living or working in Milton Keynes and is eligible for any of their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The initiative was launched to address problems where people were not vaccinated because it was difficult for them to travel to a vaccination centre.

The safe, convenient service doesn’t just stop off at vaccination centres, but it will take patients to participating pharmacies too, ensuring that travel is not a barrier to getting virus protection.

Craig Lister, Covid immunisation and vaccination strategy lead at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Health and Care Partnership, said:

“We’re very pleased that the Vaxi Cabs service remains available for the autumn Covid booster campaign. This is a great initiative, which has seen well over 1,000 journeys across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to allow people to get their important vaccinations. I hope anyone who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get to a vaccination centre will take advantage of the scheme to do so.

“Our advice hasn’t changed – if you’re eligible, getting vaccinated is still the best way to maximise your protection against Covid and serious illness, hospitalisation or even death. Case numbers are already starting to rise again and, with the winter ahead, it is important to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Approved taxi operators’ details can be found on the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Health and Care Partnership website, and residents are able to arrange for a visit to any local vaccination site.

They can accommodate up to five and have carried out journeys for individuals, whole families and entire households. These journeys can be either to or from the vaccination site, as well as round trips.