Free wings all round as new chicken restaurant comes to Milton Keynes

A new chicken restaurant is opening in Milton Keynes on Thursday October 30, and to celebrate its launch it is offering free wings all round.

Cluck’d is opening its new premises on 653 Silbury Boulevard in the city centre at 11am, and will be offering free wings for all customers until 1pm.

The first three customers in the queue will also win a free supply of Cluck’d products for a whole year.

The restaurant on Lloyds Court is promising fresh grilled chicken served with its signature in-house sauces.

As part of its launch party, Cluck’d will also have a Spin to Win wheel with exclusive prizes, plus a live DJ and illustrator in store.

The team behind Cluck’d have been in the food franchise business for 15 years according to the company’s website, starting out as order-takers for family members at a Domino’s franchise.

The company already has one restaurant in the UK, which is located in Norwich.

Among the offers that are set to run at the Milton Keynes restaurant are Wing Wednesday, where customers can buy one, get one free on wings.

Cluck’d founder Ricky Sahota said: “Cluck’d was born from years in the restaurant world and a genuine love for great food.

“We wanted to take something simple - chicken - and make it our own with bold flavours, sauces made in-house, and a fresh, energetic vibe.

“Milton Keynes marks an exciting next step for us, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in to experience what Cluck’d is all about.”

Cluck’d Milton Keynes branch will be open daily between 11am and 11pm.

