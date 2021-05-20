'Freedom fighters' to parade through shopping centre without masks in Milton Keynes protest this weekend

A mass 'freedom rally' to protest about mask wearing rules as well as Covid vaccinations is to be staged in Central Milton Keynes on Saturday afternoon.

Details of the rally have been widely shared on social media by the organisers, who claim masks are 'muzzles".

Due to start at 2pm outside MK Council offices, the rally will be followed by an "unmasked shopping trip in the shopping centre," state publicity leaflets.

Jeff Wyatt is a former candidate for UKIP

It is understood police and security guards will be on hand as this will be a clear breach of Covid regulations.

One of the speakers at the rally will be Jeff Wyatt, a 56-year-old former UKIP candidate from Milton Keynes.

Another will be political campaigner Anthony Webber and a third, yet to be confirmed, will be a Dr M Adil.

Speeches will claim vaccinations are not necessary and will urge people not to wear masks.

Mr Wyatt has previously been involved in Covid freedom campaigns with Piers Corbyn in Milton Keynes and elsewhere.

Last October dozens of mask-free protestors joined the pair in a late night protest in at The Hub in MK to protest about the 10pm curfews in pace at the time for hospitality venues.

Previously, last June, Mr Corbyn and Mr Wyatt led a similar protest in CMK to campaign for lockdown to end and for there to be no coronavirus vaccine

Mr Wyatt has criticised Milton Keynes Council for "controlling" residents and accused the government of "conning" people.