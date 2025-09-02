Fried chicken takeaway ordered to improve its food hygiene in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:47 BST
New food hygiene ratings handed to three Milton Keynes restaurants.

And one of them has received just a two out of five, meaning improvements must be made.

Most Popular

XLN Takeaway on Penryn Avenue, Fishermead, Milton Keynes was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows this week.

Other newly-published ratings include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food Standards Agency ratings range from zero to fiveplaceholder image
Food Standards Agency ratings range from zero to five

• Rated 4: Dinajpur Indian Restaurant at 41 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley; rated on July 25

• Rated 3: Inn on the Lake at Bond Avenue, Bletchley; rated on July 25

• Rated 3: Thai Modern at 315-325 Upper Fourth Street, Central Milton Keynes; rated on July 25

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standard

Of MK's 264 takeaways with ratings, 180 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice