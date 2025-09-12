Friendly advice on jobs, training and health for all Milton Keynes residents at free council event

Milton Keynes City Council are hosting an event offering free, friendly advice on jobs, training and health for everyone living in the area.

Milton Keynes residents are invited to a free event offering advice on job applications, volunteering and training opportunities, and health and wellbeing. The City Council is bringing 30 organisations together to offer professional support and guidance, at no cost.

The event, called ‘Back to Work, Back to You’, is open to anyone living in Milton Keynes and will be held at Stantonbury Leisure Centre at 11am on Tuesday, October 7.

The companies, charities and organisations attending include MK College, Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH), The Parks Trust, Amazon, John Lewis, Age UK, and MK Museum.

The friendly professionals will offer advice on mental health, how to access social care, finance management, job finding and much more. A mini health check will be available to all attendees.

Local, independent charity, Citizens Advice Milton Keynes, will host two free employability workshops. Each of the sessions will last 45 minutes and focus on acing the job application and interview process in the new era of artificial intelligence. The first session, ‘Creating smart CVs in the age of AI’, will begin at 11.15am. Session two, ‘Smash that interview with AI’, will start at 12.30pm.

Housing landlords including Milton Keynes Council Housing Team, bpha, Peabody and Amplius, will be on hand to answer any questions.

Light refreshments, free parking and disabled access will be available throughout the event.

The event will last for three hours and there’s no need to pre-book. Anyone seeking advice, looking for a new job opportunity or simply curious to learn more is encouraged to come along.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health, Community and Housing said: “We’ve brought together loads of great organisations to make it easier for local people to find opportunities, help and support.

“Whether you want to improve your health and wellbeing or would like some guidance around CV writing and job search, there’s something for everyone. You don’t need to book so please do pop down and see what help is available.” Representatives of local organisations that wish to be involved in the event can contact Karen Howkins by email.