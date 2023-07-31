Friends of young Milton Keynes woman, 26, who is dying of cancer, launch desperate fundraising bid to save her life

A young woman who has been given just a few weeks to live is the subject of a £300,000 fundraising campaign to save her life.

Irina Wohlrapp, who lives in Central Milton Keynes, was diagnosed with cervical cancer exactly 12 months ago.

She underwent intensive treatment but within months was told that the cancer had spread to her spine, neck and chest and more chemotherapy began. But sadly, the cancer has showed no sign of abating.

Irina Wohlrapp, 26, has been given between four and six months to live

"The doctors have said they will stop all the treatments because there is no improvement and have given her four to six months to live,” said her friend Ewelina Wawryszewicz.

She says a promising new treatment is available in Turkey that could potentially save Irina’s life. But the cost of the treatment is £300,000.

Ewelina has now launched a fundraising page in a race against time to raise the cash. So far the page has raised around £5,800.

“We believe this treatment could make a significant difference in their fight...These are challenging times, and the financial implications of pursuing international treatments adds to the strain. Any contribution you can make, no matter how small, will directly assist in covering the costs of the treatment, travel and related expenses,” she said.

"Irina who is an incredible person, full of life and happiness with so many dreams and plans for the near future. Her positivity is contagious and even during challenging treatments and difficult days, she maintained her genuine, friendly demeanour, finding solace in making new friends among fellow patients and medical staff.

“She is a strong woman who always fights to the end… She has been fighting cancer for over a year and I’ve never seen a stronger person fighting for her life. No matter what, treatment after treatment, she was smiling and making jokes in between tears of pain.”

Irina’s parents last week flew her to Turkey for an assessment and the clinic has deemed her suitable for the pioneering treatment.

“We are looking for donations to give Irina a chance to have a bright future and a chance to grow old with her effervescent personality,” said Ewelina.