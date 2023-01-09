Frightening ordeal for boy, aged 9, who was robbed of his bike in Milton Keynes

A nine-year-old boy was threatened and robbed of his bike while out cycling with his brother in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday between Kernow Crescent and Perran Avenue, Fishermead, when they were approached by four offenders.

One of the offenders spoke to the boy about his bike, before threatening him and forcibly pushing him off his bike.

Police

The main offender is described as black, aged around 14 or 15 years old, with a skinny build.

He was around 5ft tall with short black hair and wearing shiny navy blue slim fit tracksuit bottoms and a black puffa jacket with fur around the hood.

He also had a distinctive silver tooth in his upper jaw.

There are no descriptions of the other three suspects.

The bicycle was black in colour with gold writing.

Investigating officer PC William Marrable, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the young victim, who thankfully was not injured.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the main offender to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230009628.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”