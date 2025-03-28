Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced its programme of summer shows, ranging from Blood Brothers to Swan Lake and War Horse.

There is something for everyone with six acclaimed plays enjoying runs at the theatre, alongside opera, dance, music, comedy and musicals.

War Horse, based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo and also turned into a film directed by Steven Spielberg, runs from Tuesday April 22 to Saturday May 3, in the early part of the summer season.

At the other end of the season is the Willy Russell musical Blood Brothers, running from August 27 to 30.

Dance, comedy, opera and acclaimed plays all feature as part of Milton Keynes Theatre's summer programme

Other plays enjoying runs on the Milton Keynes stage this summer include multi award-winning An Inspector Calls from May 20 to 24, and The Girl On The Train, adapted from Paula Hawkins novel, from June 10 to 14.

For opera fans, the Welsh National Opera are bringing two productions to the MK stage in May - Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on May 15 and Britten’s opera Peter Grimes two days later.

The most successful dance theatre production of all time Swan Lake, based on the Tchaikovsky ballet, is another early visitor to the city this summer, running from April 15 to 19.

There are a host of musical one-night shows coming to Milton Keynes including Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on June 4, the music of ELO in the Electric Light Orchestra Experience on May 29 and a theatre show based on BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the Sixties on June 9.

For comedy fans there are one-night shows from a host of famous names including Harry Hill on May 30, Katherine Ryan a night later, and Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland on June 7.

Other one-night shows include To The Ends of the Earth by adventurer Simon Reeve on May 28 and a look inside the world of Formula One motor racing with Guenther Steiner on July 20.

Visit Milton Keynes Theatre’s website for full details of all the shows on their summer programme, including times, dates and ticket prices.

Among the shows planned for the latter part of 2025 are the musical Top Hat, romantic thriller The Bodyguard and family favourite Mary Poppins.

