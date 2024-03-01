Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Gallery has a whole host of events throughout March for all ages including the showing of the film, The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, to celebrate the sky Room’s fifth birthday. Fittingly, it was the first film, a satirical period dark comedy thriller directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, to be screened at the Sky Room. It will be shown at 7pm on March 29.

A list of other events is as follows:

> Now open – Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World

American photographer Saul Leiter (1923 – 2013), one of the most important practitioners of the post-war period and pioneer of colour photography, celebrated for his evocative images of New York City in the 1950s and 1960s, is the subject of a major survey at MK Gallery.

> Audio-described Exhibition Tour, Tuesday, March 19, 10.30am

Experience in-depth visual descriptions, alongside hand-held and touch elements, of key works from current exhibition Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World. This event is led by MK Gallery Associate Artist and tour guide Julia Collar, and suitable for those who are blind or partially sighted, and their companions.

> Relaxed Exhibition Viewing, Sunday, March 24, 10am

Relaxed Exhibition Viewings are quiet hours tailored to support visitors with neurodivergence, inclusive of communication or sensory needs, autism and learning disabilities.

> BSL-interpreted Tour, Saturday, March 30, 11am

This tour will be delivered in spoken English and interpreted in British Sign Language (BSL) by an accredited interpreter. It is particularly suited to D/deaf visitors, those learning BSL, and visitors attending in a mixed group of Hearing and D/deaf.

> Young Minds Creative Arts – until March 30

This project was set up by residents of the YMCA Milton Keynes to help express themselves through Art. Throughout this project, their young people have been given the creative freedom to create any art piece that they desire.

> Adult Creative Workshops, Portrait Drawing, Tuesday, March 19

Monthly life drawing club invites you to draw from a live model alongside our associate artist Paul Berryman exploring the art of portraiture.

> Life Drawing, Tuesday, March 26

Monthly life drawing club invites you to draw from a live model alongside our associate artist Paul Berryman exploring observational figurative drawing.

> Children’s workshops - Art Club, March 5, 12, 19 & 26

Creative weekly after-school workshops that aim to promote and nurture children’s love of art in a non-competitive, creative environment.

Running during school term time, this after school club acts as an alternative space for art education that looks to grow our future artists in confidence, expression and creativity led by a practising artist.

> Inclusive Practice Sharing with Attenborough Arts Centre, Thursday, March 14, 10.30am

Join MK Gallery’s Inclusive Practice in the Arts team and Attenborough Arts Centre in a creative sharing day exploring the hugely successful Art and Us and SENsory Atelier programmes.

> Milk & Baby Screenings, every Friday at 10.30am

Milk & Baby screenings are for guardians and babies under the age of 1 years old. An adult must be accompanied by a baby to attend. Each ticket also comes with a free tea or filter coffee available from the café. Supported by Milk & Beans, Milton Keynes’ first and only Specialty Coffee Roasters.