From fast food to instant food: Now you won't have to wait a second for your McDonald's order in Milton Keynes

McDonald's is turning fast food into instant food with a new order ahead app being trialled in Milton Keynes.

They are inviting hungry customers to jump the queue and have their meal ready and waiting for the second they arrive at the restaurant.

This is thanks to a new app feature that uses innovative geofencing technology and means orders can be prepared as customers are on their way to collect them.

Whether Drive-Thru, counter pick-up, or table service, the Order Ahead feature will make every visit smoother. promise McDonald’s bosses.

It is being trialled in selected restaurants from this week, including McDonald’s at CMK, Kingston, Stadium MK, Westcroft, Xscape, Brickhill, Wolverton and Linford Wood.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Your order only starts cooking when you're just a few minutes away. The result? Less waiting, and a smoother, faster experience from start to finish.”

They added: “Order Ahead is ideal for customers who value speed and convenience, perfect for busy parents always on the go, students juggling deadlines or those just trying to squeeze in a quick lunch.”

Order Ahead – How It Works:

Download the App – First, make sure you have the McDonald’s App installed on your phone and ensure location services are enabled.

Choose a Location – Use the app to find the participating McDonald’s restaurant where you'd like to pick up your order.

Place Your Order – Browse the menu, customise your items, and add them to your bag.

Select Your Pick-Up Option – Choose how you’d like to collect your order:

Counter Pick-Up, Drive-Thru, Click & Serve, or Table Service.

Pay and Hit the Road – Tap "Pay" in the app and start heading to the restaurant.

Pick Up Your Order – When you arrive, follow the steps based on your selected pick-up method:

Counter Pick-Up: Head inside and wait for a Crew Member to call your name

Drive-Thru: Share your order code at the window for a smooth and speedy pick-up.

Click & Serve: Park in a designated bay and enter your bay number in the app — your food will be brought right to your car.

Table Service: Find a seat, relax and enter your table number in the app — the order will be brought straight to your table.