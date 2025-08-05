From pottering strolls to posing strippers - you won't believe the contrast of culture at Milton Keynes Fringe festival

A naked woman in an eye-watering pose was just one of the live events on offer – and photographed – for the official MK Fringe festival.

The 10 day event, which runs alongside the grand Milton Keynes International Festival (IF) ended last week and was a huge success, say the organisers.

Funded by the Arts Council and MK City Council, it took place across 10 venues in the city and included the work of more than 30 artists.

This week the organisers published a round- up of all the fringe activities, along with photographs. And one of them, the closing event, proved an eye-opener to say the least!

It shows a female model, seemingly naked apart from a pair of fishnet stockings, sitting with her legs apart in from of a group of sober-faced sketchers. And it’s captioned: “We had the best night with the East London Strippers Collective for our closing event who treated us to some very inspiring poses for a life drawing session.”

The rest of the festival seemed more demure, and included walking and sensory tours with artist Robin Clements, a group installation called ‘Wouldn’t it be Nice’ in the Grade II Listed Old Bus Station, henna workshops and audio visual presentations at MK Gallery.

Artworks were placed in the public realm, including two locations in Campbell Park and an outside window of the shopping centre, meaning that thousands of passers-by could be part of the festival, say the organisers.

They added: “It was made possible with the support of over 20 incredible volunteers and some really special and supportive partnerships including Milton Keynes City Council, Milton Keynes Development Partnership, Arts Council England and many others."

The MK International Festival is held every two years. .It is organised by The Stables (Wavendon Allmusic Plan Ltd) which uses a chunk of its £386,201 a year Arts Council funding to stage it.

This year Milton Keynes City Council also granted £250,000 towards the festival.

The theme for the 2025 Fringe was an “exploration of collaboration; what emerges when creative practices come together to create something new, the challenges, joys and intricacies of the process”.