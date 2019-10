Members of the Sierra Leonean community living in Milton Keynes are invited to a meeting on Saturday.

The gathering will be held at Eaglestone Activity Centre in Harrier Court on Eaglestone.

Are you from Sierra Leone living in MK?

It starts at 4pm and will finish at 8pm.

A spokesman said: "Come and meet your brothers and sisters, know each other and bond together, reminisce for our common goals. Unity is our strength."