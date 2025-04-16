From this ...to this. See how iconic building in Milton Keynes is to become a 33-storey tower block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developers have won their battle to turn one of MK’s most iconic buildings into a massive 33-torey tall block of flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jaipur restaurant at Grafton Gate in Central Milton Keynes is designed to look like an eastern temple and won fame as the world’s largest purpose built restaurant when it opened in 2002.

It closed in 2018 and re-opened as a cocktail and clubbing bar before closing completely in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers Galliford Try applied for planning permission to demolish the ornate building and redevelop it as a tower block of more than 300 flats. But Milton Keynes City Council refused after residents slammed the plan as hideous” and out of character for the area.

The Jaipur is to be demolished to make way for this tower block of flats

Councillors also decided there said was not enough parking for the new homes the block would create in the city centre.

However, Galliford appealed the decision and this week they won.

The Planning Inspector conducting the appeal said other high-rise buildings had been approved in CMK and he could see no reason why this one should not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galliford won the parking argument by stating there was public transport provision nearby plus storage for bikes

The council was concerned that it would be a residential development in an office-led area. But the Planning Inspector said the business area was built in a modernist style and the tower block would be “stylistically in tune” with earlier buildings.

The Jaipur and Orchard Lounge will now be demolished for the 33-storey block to be built. It will feature a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside ground-floor commercial spaces, an orangery and a rooftop terrace.

What do you think? Tell us your views.