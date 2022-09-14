Frustrated resident battles in vain after Evri deliver his parcel to wrong house on his Milton Keynes estate

Netherfield resident Stuart Bedford ordered a pair of football boots from Sports Direct for his stepson’s birthday – but had no idea what a nightmare would follow.

Evri, formerly known as Hermes, sent him an acknowledgement that the boots had been delivered in time for the 12-year-old’s big day.

However, their delivery photo showed the package had gone to a completely different house…

Evri admits its driver delivered to the wrong address

It showed a resident receiving the parcel at an open front door, through which distinctive hallway wallpaper was visible, next to a plant pot outside.

Stuart trudged the streets looking for the plant pot and plants. But when he tracked down the address, he says the resident denied any knowledge of the parcel.

"When they opened the door, I saw the same distinctive wallpaper. But there was nothing I could do.”

For more than a month now, Stuart has been battling with Evri – only to be told he must take the matter up with Sports Direct.

Stuart's delivery acknowledgement from Evri shows someone receiving the parcel. But it was the wrong person

As the mistake was clearly made by Evri, Stuart feels this is unfair.

Meanwhile his stepson’s birthday has gone and the disappointed youngster has been left without boots to start the new season.

"Evri have been contacted over and over again about all of this. They finally came back and concluded it was a Sports Direct issue.

“I’ve contacted Sports Direct many times and we’ve even gone in to our local store - only to be told by the store manager that there’s nothing he can do and the fault lies with the courier company.”

Stuart begged the Citizen to put an end to the “buck passing” and help get his stepson his boots.

We contacted Evri press office to ask who exactly did have responsibility when a package goes missing or is delivered to the wrong address.

A spokesman told us: “The contact is with the retailer - this is standard industry practice.”

But she vowed to “support” Stuart in getting another pair of football boots.

She said: “We successfully deliver over 700 million parcels each year and on this occasion the parcel was delivered to a neighbour.

"We will support Mr Bedford in getting a replacement.”