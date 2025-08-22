The full list of roads for the Tour of Britain stage beginning in Milton Keynes next month has been announced.

The third stage of the men’s professional cycling race begins on Midsummer Boulevard in the city on Thursday September 4 before ending at Ampthill in Bedfordshire.

Rolling road closures will be in place across the route, meaning roads will be shut for short periods of time to allow the race to pass through.

After beginning on Midsummer Boulevard, next to Milton Keynes Theatre and Milton Keynes Gallery at 11.30am, the stage then moves on to Marlborough Gate, Silbury Boulevard, Overgate, H6 Childs Way, V8 Marlborough Street, H7 Chaffron Way, V10 Brickhill Street, Station Road, Woburn Sands Road, Brickhill Road, The Leys, Hardwick Road and Woburn Road, before crossing the border into Central Bedfordshire.

Free activities including cycling-related stunts and bike checks are taking place in Milton Keynes prior to the start of the third stage of the Tour of Britain

Prior to the stage start, there will be free activities and entertainment from 9.30am in Midsummer Boulevard, including cycling-related stunts, free bike checks from Trek and Dr Bike, and the chance to decorate your bike for free with artist Kerry Lemon.

There will also be pedal-powered fun tasks for all ages, as well as the chance to find out more details about women’s bike rides and community bike clubs in the city.

The café at Milton Keynes Gallery will be open early on the day offering refreshments for visitors.

A temporary traffic regulation order will be in place to allow temporary closures of Midsummer Boulevard between 5am and 2pm, from a point level with Lower Twelfth Street to its junction with Marlborough Gate, and between 9am and 1pm on Marlborough Gate northbound, from its junction with Avebury Boulevard to its junction with Midsummer Boulevard.

The six-stage race begins in Suffolk on Tuesday September 2 before concluding with a stage around Wales on Sunday September 7.

If you cannot make it in person, you can follow the race on television, with live coverage and highlights of each stage on ITV4 and ITVX.

Deputy leader of Milton Keynes City Council Lauren Townsend said: “In just over two weeks we’ll be welcoming brilliant teams and dedicated fans to Milton Keynes for the return of the Lloyds Tour of Britain.

“Do come and join us on the day to cheer on these world-class athletes, soak up the atmosphere, and make the most of the free activities on Midsummer Boulevard.”

