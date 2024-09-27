Pasha, a Turkish restaurant based in Milton Keynes, has launched a full Turkish breakfast and brunch offering as the latest addition to its menu

Pasha, a Turkish restaurant based on Buckingham Road in Bletchley, has launched a breakfast featuring almost 20 bite-sized delicacies including cheeses, meat, homemade spreads, breads and scrambled eggs.

The restaurant’s manager Irfan, who has been meeting diners since the launch of the Turkish breakfast said: “We have had amazing feedback since we bought Milton Keynes’s biggest breakfast spread, and all the diners mentioned how it’s been a refreshing change to your typical fry up!

“Quality and quantity is something we hear a fair bit of.”

Pasha has been nominated in the Best Regional Kebab Restaurant category at this year’s British Kebab Awards, alongside fellow Milton Keynes-based restaurant Olive Tree, which is based in Midsummer Boulevard.

Pasha’s breakfast and brunch menu is served at the restaurant Fridays to Sundays between 10am and 4pm.