Fun dog show returns at Big Doggie Do event in Milton Keynes this weekend

The highlight off local canine community’s calendar will take place on Saturday and Sunday between 12noon and 5pm.

Organised by The Parks Trust, the event is now in its 12th year and activities include a dog show run by MK Vets Group, with fun catergories including Best Dressed Dog, Best Biscuit Catcher and Rehomed Rovers.

There will also be K9 Quackers Duck and Sheepdog Display, which is a favourite of audiences of all ages, and entertainment from the Paws For Thought Dog Display Team.

Big Doggie Do is this weekend

The talented animals will demonstrate their agility and intelligence in races, tricks and games that help owners understand more about the fun to be had training their pets.

For water-loving dogs, there will be K9 Aquasport, where pets can try out dock diving or dock jumping.

This year’s Big Doggie Do has attracted more than 30 leading vendors of dog-related goodies, including Butternut Box, makers of hand-baked dog-friendly treats, and Rachel Baker, a pet portrait artist.ed

Martin Chesse from The Parks Trust said: “The Big Doggie Do is back with a bark! I am thrilled with our packed programme of activities and extended vendor line up.

"Last year’s visitors told us they really enjoy learning about the latest helpful dog gadgets or special gifts to pamper their treasured pets. We look forward to welcoming a big crowd to the event and seeing lots of wagging tails at Willen Lake.”