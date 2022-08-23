Fun fuelled festival of historic cars and family entertainment at Silverstone this weekend

Historic cars throughout the ages will be racing and on static display

The award-winning three-day extravaganza will play host to a packed programme of 20 thrilling races covering all of motor racing’s golden eras and will feature more family entertainment than ever before.

Ensuring there really is something for everyone, new additions include a Foodie Fest with masterclasses from top TV chefs, incredible world exclusive showcases of James Bond and Lewis Hamilton cars, high-flying displays by world famous BMXers and three evenings of live music from chart-toppers.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, with a wide range of choices offered including day, weekend and camping options. Admission for accompanied children under 16 is free.

“What could be more tempting this bank holiday weekend? The classic is a fabulous family festival with thrilling motorsport at its heart, an incredible live music line-up, delicious festival food plus a packed programme of entertainment,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events.

“There really is something special for absolutely everyone to enjoy at Silverstone.”

The classic serves up unrivalled retro racing action on the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

Tickets include access to open trackside grandstands as well as both national and international paddocks allowing everybody not only to get up-close to all the remarkable cars that have raced through history but also to talk to the drivers and race preparers.

In a world exclusive, all seven of Sir Lewis Hamilton’s World Championship winning Formula One cars will be on display together for the very first time.

There will also be an incredible display of cars from the latest James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die. On public show for the very first time, the eye-catching line-up of 007 film stars will be previewing a special charity auction organised by EON Productions and Christie’s to celebrate 60 years of Bond.

Live music chart-toppers include The Cuban Brothers, Björn Again, Sister Sledge, Gabrielle, Dodgy and Rick Astley.

Other attractions include live car auctions, displays from in excess of 100 car clubs, Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat shop and TV’s Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.