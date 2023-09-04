News you can trust since 1981
Fun-loving Morris dance group puts out appeal for new members in Milton Keynes

They’re running special taster sessions for anyone interested
By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST

A city Morris dance group is putting out an appeal for new members to come and join the fun.

Rapskallian Morris is running three taster sessions for potential dancers next month at the New Bradwell Community Centre.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Rapskallian Morris is a bunch of highwaymen and women who have given up their wicked ways and decided to steal dances from a variety of traditions, making them our own.

Rapskallian Morris group is seeking new members in Milton Keynes
Rapskallian Morris group is seeking new members in Milton Keynes
“We’ve traded our pistols and swords for hankies and sticks and now perform at events in and around Milton Keynes, joining other local sides for pub nights and their summer tours.

“Why not come along and see for yourself? Dancing takes a level of fitness and commitment and is great fun – you’ll wonder why you didn’t join us sooner! Experienced musicians are also welcome.”

The taster sessions are on Tuesdays October 3 and Tuesday October 10 from 2pm to 3.30pm and on Saturday October 7 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

You can contact [email protected] for more information or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @rapskallianmorris to find out what they’re up to next.

Morris dancing dates back more than 500 years and is one of England's oldest traditions.

It is a celebration and display of dance and music performed, with the help of bells, sticks and handkerchiefs, at seasonal festivals and holidays. The aim is to banish the dark of winter, celebrate the warmth and fertility of summer, and bring in the autumn harvest.

