Fun Milton Keynes company changes name to 'Wonder' after announcing massive £300m annual turnover

A Milton Keynes-based company that makes a fortune out of fun has changed its name to ‘Wonder’ to reflect the ‘joy, positivity and magic’ it brings to its customers.

Amscan International, whose headquarters are on Brinklow industrial estate, has increased its turnover by 40% over the past year - to more than £300m.

Advertisement

The company designs, manufactures and sells party products such as balloons, decorations, costumes, party tableware and accessories to suit every possible celebration and every conceivable event.

Amscan bosses have changed the company's name to Wonder

It employs around 2,500 people worldwide and its retail brands include Party Delights, the UK’s largest online party store, Ginger Ray and several other brands across 15 countries.

Explaining the change of name, chief executive Joe Hennigan said: “Our old group name didn’t reflect the dynamic, global, multi-channel, multi-product group of leading brands and businesses we are today. It also caused confusion between our group and the trading name for our wholesale business.”

Advertisement

He added: “Every continent, country and culture on earth has its own rich, colourful traditions and celebrations. These occasions are central to our sense of identity, health and happiness.

“Our products and services enhance these celebrations. They provide reasons to come together, help people express themselves on social media, and create truly unforgettable moments.

Advertisement

“Our talented global team, paired with cutting-edge technology, create unforgettable moments of joy, positivity and magic for millions of people worldwide. We believe Wonder encapsulates this succinctly and brilliantly.”

In September the company purchased Party King, another fancy dress online giant, which is based in Sweden. This supports the company’s worldwide growth plans by further expanding into the Nordics.

Advertisement

In January 2021, the business underwent a management buy-out (MBO) supported by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless.

Now, under the new banner of Wonder, it has set itself a new revenue target of £500m by 2026.

Advertisement

Joe said: “We have grown quickly since the MBO both organically and through acquisitions. We intend to continue expanding into new and existing markets, innovating with our products and services and further growing our direct-to-consumer revenues which currently sit at £100m.