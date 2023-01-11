Fun run to kickstart the New Year is held in Milton Keynes park

They will be held on a monthly basis

The first ‘Parks & Run’ fun run took place at Loughton Valley Park on Sunday.

People were invited along to kickstart their year and tackle one of the short, medium or long-distance routes mapped out.

The event will be repeated each month in different parks around the city. Details are on The Parks Trust website.

A Parks Trust spokesman said: “These fun runs are a great opportunity to get into shape and meet like-minded people. There are always short, medium and long-distance routes to choose from and our volunteers will brief you before you set off and check you in when you finish.

"Events usually take place on the first Sunday of each month starting at 10am. Each month the event moves to a different park, giving you the chance to explore new places and see new sights.”

The runs are suitable for all ages but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

1. Parks Trust fun run Enjoying the exercise

2. Parks Trust fun run The fun run was a great kickstart to the year

3. Parks Trust fun run The damp weather did not deter the runners

4. Parks Trust fun run Happy to take part