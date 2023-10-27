Funding made available to help keep two Milton Keynes swimming pools keep afloat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funding of £150,000 is to be made available to keep swimming facilities at Stantonbury and Woughton Leisure Centres, afloat.

Milton Keynes Council says swimming facilities have been struggling due to an increase in energy costs, as well as other running costs such as essential chemicals.

The funding, provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has been secured until March 2024, by which time the city council hopes to secure further money for energy efficiency measures such as triple glazing, solar panels and state of the art heating.

Stantonbury Leisure Centre offers swimming classes for both children and adults

These measures would help to bring energy costs down.

Both local centres will share the funding so that they can continue to provide their extensive swim timetables to meet local demand.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member responsible for Leisure and Sport, said: “This funding will help to keep these much-appreciated swimming facilities afloat. I’d like to thank city council colleagues for securing this funding which I know will mean a lot to the families that use the centres.

"We are very proud that we have kept all our facilities open during a challenging period for this sector. We’ll continue to campaign for more money so we can help centres who are dealing with the spike in energy costs become more efficient and sustainable.”

Stantonbury Leisure runs more than 150 swim classes a week for both children and adults.

For details of classes email [email protected] or call 01908 324466.