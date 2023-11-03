Funding of more than £40,000 awarded to Street Pastors across Thames Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funding of £46,000 is to be awarded to Street Pastors across the Thames Valley to support their work in preventing crime and keeping communities safe.

The funding, awarded through the Police and Crime Commissioner Community Fund, will be split across 13 organisations based in Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire.

Mr Barber said: “The support that Street Pastors across Thames Valley provide to the police is invaluable. Over the last year, I have been out on patrol with a number of Street Pastors and have seen first-hand how they successfully work in collaboration with Thames Valley Police and local businesses to help create a positive atmosphere for those having a night out, offering support to individuals by providing practical assistance to keep people safe.

“I am therefore delighted to be able to provide £46,000 of core funding to help support the vital role each of these organisations play in keep our communities safe across Thames Valley.”

Street Pastor volunteer groups provide support to Thames Valley Police by patrolling streets at night to help prevent escalation of violence, while improving the safety of vulnerable people by assisting them to safety ie offering people flip-flops to walk home in, water and lollipops to diffuse tension. They help people get home or wait with them for lifts or paramedic attendance.