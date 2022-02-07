Funding 'promise' to enable council to adopt roads in newly built estates in Milton Keynes

Councillor Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes Council says the funding will help developers complete the roads and pathways quickly and hand them over for maintenance

Funding of £25,000 is to be made available to adopt roads in newly built housing estates in Milton Keynes, if budget plans are approved.

This provisional funding will enhance the work currently taking place and ensure Milton Keynes Council can support developers to complete roads and pathways more quickly, before encouraging them to transfer ownership to the council.

Once new roads and paths are adopted, the council will then be able to conduct road repairs, cut back overgrown vegetation, and improve road safety.

Councillor Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “When a new estate is built, the roads and paths within it are owned by the developer, meaning they are responsible for them. This has caused many problems, as residents are often waiting years for basic repairs. This funding will help us encourage developers to complete the roads and pathways quickly, and hand them over to us for maintenance.”

Recent problems with roads in new housing estates have led to ward councillors writing to the developers asking them to support road adoption.

Labour Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew represents Stony Stratford Ward, which includes new estates Whitehouse and Fairfields. She said:“It is crucial that the council takes ownership of new roads in our estates, as aside from basic maintenance, I know many residents are also concerned about speeding on un-adopted roads.

“Currently, the council cannot implement traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps, and I have written to the developers of the new estates in my ward to re-affirm our commitment to adopt these roads as quickly as possible.”

Lib Dem Councillor Sam Crooks represents Broughton Ward: He said: “I have spoken to countless residents who have raised concerns about unadopted roads and pathways in my ward, so this proposed funding is welcome news.”