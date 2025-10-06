Fundraiser for Milton Keynes man who severed artery in leg after shower accident on holiday raises almost £5,000
Kaylum Jones, who lives in Beanhill, was on the second day of his holiday in Egypt when the freak accident occurred.
The surgery is costing Kaylum £35,000, and although he had travel insurance at the time, he wrote on Facebook that the insurance company was unable to pay, because he had already started travelling when he purchased it.
Kaylum, who works at a plastic manufacturing injection moulding site in Tilbrook, is due to travel back to the United Kingdom on Thursday October 9.
He will have to pay £30,000 as a 90 per cent deposit, and the remaining £5,000 within 30 days of landing in the UK.
Writing on Facebook Kaylum said: “I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has shared and donated and for the people who are going to donate.
“You all are lifesavers and I’m just overwhelmed with the response already.
“The injuries are horrific, and I was kept awake through the whole surgery.”
Kaylum remains in a full leg cast and will be unable to walk on his leg for a long time.
The fundraising page has been set up by his sister Leanne, and is aiming to raise £25,000.