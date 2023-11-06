Fundraiser launched for family of teenager who died after tragic accident at Woburn Forest Center Parcs

The money will go towards travelling costs for his family in America

A donation page has been set up for the family of a 17-year-old boy who died after a “tragic skateboarding accident” while at Woburn Forest Center Parcs.

The teenager died on October 26 after being taken to Bedford Hospital from the resort hotel. On a GoFundMe page, his family named Alfie Richley as the teen who passed away and appealed for donations to help bring his wider family to the UK during “this extremely difficult time”.

The organiser, Ben Shaw, said: “Alfie was 17 when he died in a tragic skateboarding accident.

“I’m not posting all the details on here, but if you got this far you know something about the tragic news last week.

“All the funds raised here are for the Smith Family (Alfie's uncle, auntie and 6 cousins), to help them with the costs of returning to the UK (from Philadelphia, USA) to be with family at this extremely difficult time.”

A Center Parcs spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm, following an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, a guest tragically passed away last week.

“This is a distressing time and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“At this time we are also supporting colleagues who assisted the emergency services and express our gratitude to both.

There will be an inquest into the teen’s death on Wednesday (November 8) by Bedfordshire and Luton Coroner Service.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.54pm on Thursday 26th October to Center Parcs Woburn Forest with reports that a teenage boy had fallen from his skateboard.“An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and a response car from the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.“The boy was transported to Bedford Hospital South Wing for treatment.”