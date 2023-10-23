News you can trust since 1981
Fundraiser launched for Milton Keynes 999 operator diagnosed with devastating disease

She’s been the listening ear to countless people
By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
A £10,000 fundraiser has been launched to help a much-loved Milton Keynes 999 operator who has been diagnosed with devastating Motor Neurone Disease.

Karen Melville has spent the past 20 years helping others as part of the blue light family, taking 999 and 101 calls and dispatching officers to jobs.

"She has been the listening ear to many, not just the public but her colleagues and is regarded as the mum of the team,” said her friend Holly O’Neale.

Milton Keynes 999 operator Karen Melville has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone DiseaseMilton Keynes 999 operator Karen Melville has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
"She has also dedicated much of her spare time to charitable causes over the years, working tirelessly with local charities and people to raise money and giving her time and energy to those who need it,” she added.

"It's now our time to help Karen and give back to her….We would like to be able to support Karen in making special memories for her family and friends and enjoy the time she has with them.”

Holly and her friends also plan to raise funds for the MND association branch in Milton Keynes , which gives support to people with the rare muscle-wasting disease.

.Karen is married and has a young son as well as two adult children and grandchildren.

"The diagnosis has been a shock to them all,” said Holly.

The fundraiser aims to help the family make lasting memories in the time that Karen has left.

“We will be organising a lot of different fundraising events and welcome anyone who would like to contribute in any way,” said Holly.

You can view the fundraising page here.