Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of 'little princess' tragically killed in Milton Keynes dog attack

Family and friends of the little girl who was tragically killed in a dog attack have launched a fundraising page to pay for her funeral.

They want to give the four-year-old the “most special and beautiful” send-off, they say.

The happy and much-loved tot died on Tuesday after the family pet savaged her in her own Netherfield back garden at 5pm.

The attack happened in the back garden of the little girl's home in Broadlands on Netherfield

Police and ambulances sped to the scene but it was too late to save her. Armed officer later shot the dog, whose breed is still being determined.

Last night (Wednesday) crowds of people on the estate paid their respects at a candlelit vigil for the little girl, who lived with her mum on Broadlands. Prayers were said and music, including ‘Over the Rainbow’ and Amazing Grace’ was player over speakers.

Now a special fundraising page has been set up to raise £7,000 for her family towards the cost of a funeral.

Organised by Grace Wenham, the page states: “Sadly, on the 31st January 2023, this world lost a beautiful little four year old girl to a tragic, awful accident.

"We are the close friends and family of this loving mother and daughter, we are seeking support in raising money to help towards cost of funeral and living in this desperate time of need.

"Anything that can be contributed will go towards supporting mum and family getting the help and support necessary In order to make this the most special and beautiful send off this little princess deserves.”

The page adds: “We greatly appreciate everyone's love and condolences, please help us in allowing this family the time to grieve during this heartbreaking tragedy . Thank you so much to everyone that can help in any way.”

So far, £1,000 raised in donations. You can view the page here.

Residents on Netherfield have described how the community is in shock following the incident.

Woughton community councillor Donna Fuller said: “Netherfield is a very tight-knit estate and the whole community is grieving. There is a profound sense of sadness and shock at what has happened.”

