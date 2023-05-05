Fundraiser launched to replace Leah Williamson mural in Milton Keynes town

A Newport Pagnell resident has launched a fundraising page to restore the town’s much-loved mural of footballer Leah Williamson.

Bonny is aiming to raise £1000 to pay for the original street artists to return and do an identical painting.

You can view the GoFundMe page here.

The mural was painted last August

The striking portrait of Leah was painted last August on the walls of Farm Garage, shortly after she led her team to victory in the Women’s UEFA championships.

Leah grew up in Newport Pagnell, where her family still lives, and the town was bursting with pride.

The mural spans two walls of the garage, which is at the corner of Station Road and Cross Street. One wall shows Leah in action next to the words ‘She’s one of our own’ while the other, on Cross Street, shows the footballer’s face painted over the image of a lioness to represent the England team.

Last weekend the giant image of Leah and the lioness was completed whitewashed out by a mystery painter.

One all has been mysteriously whitewashed over

It is rumoured that the ‘offender’ was a resident who was concerned the view of the wall would lower the value of her house.

"The whole wall has been painted white. It must have been a deliberate and time-consuming job and why have no idea why anyone would want to do this to such a beautiful piece of artwork,” said one Newportonian.

The owner of Farm Garage is also furious. Though eventually the garage is due to be demolished, this will not happen for some years and he had hoped the mural would last until then.

Fundraiser organiser Bonny has approached the original artists MrMeaner and Gnasher, and they are willing to re-do the whitewashed area.

“Not only was this a work of local pride, but also national, especially highlighting women’s sport in the football arena. Art should never be covered over and disregarded in such a way,” said Bonny.

“If there is any chance we can raise the money needed, it will mean a lot to the community. I understand now seems a rough time asking for money. Please give what you can.”