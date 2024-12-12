Fundraiser set up for Milton Keynes market traders who lost everything in this week's fire

Fire has destroyed part on Milton Keynes open market

A market trader has launched a fundraising page to help his fellow stallholders who lost their entire livelihoods in Tuesday’s fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil’s Fabrics was one of the lucky stalls not affected by the blaze, which was caused by an electrical fault, but others lost all their stock they were storing behind the shuttered units.

Even though the market has partially re-opened today (Thursday) for limited hours only, they have been left with nothing to sell at the busiest time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Neil’s Fabrics said: “Their shops have had severe damage and all stock has been lost. We have decided to set up a fundraiser to try and raise £10,000 to help them with anything that it will help with.

We know that this money will not bring their business back... But we are all heartbroken for our fellow friends/traders and would like to show them that the community can come together and support them when it’s needed.”

You can view the fundraising page here. So far almost £600 has been raised of the £10K target.

Meanwhile the market partially re-opened this morning but there is no electricity, which means no lights or card machines can be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers are advised to bring cash and take note that the market will close early, at 3pm, due to the lack of light.

Milton Keynes City Council, which runs the market with its business arm, MK Developement Partnership, is inspecting the bridge over the market to assess any damage. Some roads remain closed in the meantime.