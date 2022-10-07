Fundraising appeal launched to set up Community Fridge in Milton Keynes town

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help set up a Community Fridge in Olney.

The target of the appeal is £2,500 with £215 raised so far via a GoFundMe page.

The appeal has been launched by Olney Town Council in conjunction with community group, Olney is Kind.

Milton Keynes Community Fridge was launched in 2017. Five others have since been set up and now funds are needed to launch Olney Community Fridge

Organiser Naomi Brock said: “We are raising money to purchase a shed, shelving and all things needed to set up our own Community Fridge.

“The aim is to stop food waste going to landfill and the food collected or donated will be available for all those who need help as the cost of living crisis bites.”

Community Fridges enable residents and businesses to share surplus food and for people to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted.

Known as ‘Solidarity’ or ‘Honesty’ Fridges, Community Fridges have been successfully introduced in Spain, Germany and other parts of the UK.

Advertisement

Milton Keynes Community Fridge was launched at The Old Bath House Community Centre, Wolverton, following a crowdfunding campaign in 2017.

Five other Community Fridges have been set up since including at Deanshanger, Coffee Hall, Great Linford, Netherfield and Conniburrow.

All have proved successful with the facility at Wolverton distributing more than 48 tonnes of food and saving it from going to waste.

And in 2020, the Coffee Hall Community Fridge, run by Woughton Community Council, announced it had prevented more than 12 tonnes of food from going to landfill between July and November. You can donate to the GoFundMe page

Advertisement