Fundraising campaign hopes to save Bletchley’s Royal British Legion Club

A fundraising campaign has been launched to save the Royal British Legion's club in Bletchley from closure

A fundraising campaign has been launched in a bid to save the Royal British Legion Club in Bletchley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, located on Melrose Avenue, has been open since the 1980s, and has welcomed ex-service personnel for drinks and company.

Its future is now uncertain, with an appeal launched to raise £10,000 to keep the facility going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on the GoFundMe page organiser Emma Black says: “We are committed to keeping our club open for as long as possible and are looking for creative solutions.

“We are hopeful that we can continue to stay open.

“We require your help to ensure that our doors remain open.

“Your help will be invaluable.”

The club has been a keen supporter of the Legion’s Poppy Appeal in the area over the years, with the Royal British Legion itself founded in 1921.

At the time of writing the page has raised £1,730 from 17 donations.