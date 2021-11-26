Fundraising page set up to help find missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

A fundraising page has been set up for the public to help find Leah Croucher.

With 11 weeks to go until the third anniversary of Leah vanishing without trace, a community group of web sleuths on Facebook has organised a poster campaign that will spread her face nationwide.

The 'Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation' group has rocketed to 4,300 members in a matter of months. They are from all over the UK and and all are keen to help solve the heartbreaking mystery.

Leah Croucher has been missing from Milton Keynes for almost three years

Admin from the page have arranged for a local printer, MFS Reprographics Ltd to print 5,000 posters, with some of them made weatherproof, for £400.

The group will then play 'City Bingo', with members volunteering to place posters in the are in which they live.

"We want to get Leah's face in every city in the U.K. alongside Milton Keynes streets. Every city will get its own box and once someone has placed posters in a city, provided some images and we’ll tick off that city...We aim to do this by 15th February," said a spokesman for the group's admin.

A GoFundMe page has been set up here for people to donate towards the cost of the posters.

Thousands of posters are going up

"We come to you all asking for help to raise these funds. Please share the link on all your socials, with all your friends and family," said the group spokesman. "Please everyone do what you can to help, we just want to bring her home."

The campaign, which has the blessing of Leah's family, also aims to get posters up in as many MK streets as possible. They are also asking shops, businesses, community centres, churches and mosques to display them.

Some posters and banners about Leah still exist in and around MK but many are old ones, funded and put up by Leah's family and friends in the early days of the investigation, and they do not mention that there is now a £20,000 reward.

The home-loving and shy young woman was 19 when she vanished without trace to her way to work on February 15 2019. She was walking her usual journey from her home in Emerson Valley to Debit Finance Collections company DFC in Davy Avenue, Knowlhill.

She was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 8.16am and her phone left the network at 8.34am in the area of Furzton Lake.

Her bank accounts have not been touched since that day, her phone never found, and her social media accounts have never been used.

It is one of the most baffling cases in local history and police, despite extensive searches and appeals, are no nearer finding Leah today than they were on the day she disappeared.

Anybody with any information about her should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 43190049929, or Operation Dawlish. You can also report online. Information can be left via the dedicated website for this investigation.

If people wish to stay anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers charity free on 0800 555 111.